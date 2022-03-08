 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa biz buzz: Adventist Health St. Helena receives 2022 Women’s Choice Award

Adventist Health St. Helena

Adventist Health St. Helena

 Courtesy Adventist Health St. Helena

Adventist Health St. Helena has been named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Emergency Care, Heart Care, Minimally Invasive Surgery, and as one of America’s Best Stroke Centers by the Women’s Choice Award.

The award signifies that Adventist Health St. Helena is in the top 1% for Emergency Care, the top 5% for Heart Care, the top 1% for Minimally Invasive Surgery and the top 5% for Stroke Care (percentages measured from 4,728 U.S. hospitals offering these services).

“We are honored to be acknowledged as a trusted referral source for women and as one of America’s Best Hospitals for our services," said Dr. Steven Herber, Adventist Health St. Helena president.

Info: adventisthealthsthelena.org

