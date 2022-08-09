Napa biz buzz: Adventist Health St. Helena receives five-star rating

Adventist Health St. Helena has earned a five-star rating, the highest possible, through the Overall Hospital Star Ratings program by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, according to a news release.

"When compared to other hospitals — in the North Bay area, California and across the nation — Adventist Health St. Helena ranks among the very best," the statement said.

Only 14% of hospitals nationwide and in California have earned five stars.

“We achieved this recognition by providing the best possible care to our patients, while ensuring they are cared for in a safe and compassionate environment,” said Dr. Steven Herber, Adventist Health St. Helena president.

