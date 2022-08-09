 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa biz buzz: Adventist Health St. Helena receives five-star rating

Adventist Health St. Helena hospital

Adventist Health St. Helena hospital 

 Submitted photo

Adventist Health St. Helena has earned a five-star rating, the highest possible, through the Overall Hospital Star Ratings program by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, according to a news release. 

"When compared to other hospitals — in the North Bay area, California and across the nation — Adventist Health St. Helena ranks among the very best," the statement said.

Only 14% of hospitals nationwide and in California have earned five stars. 

“We achieved this recognition by providing the best possible care to our patients, while ensuring they are cared for in a safe and compassionate environment,” said Dr. Steven Herber, Adventist Health St. Helena president. 

Info: adventisthealth.org/st-helena

