 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa biz buzz: Adventist Health St. Helena welcomes Lamb to Napa clinic

Stevie Maria Lamb, PA-C

Stevie Maria Lamb, PA-C

 Submitted photo

Adventist Health St. Helena welcomes Stevie Maria Lamb, PA-C, to the Adventist Health Physicians Network, working out of its Napa clinic.

Lamb cares for patients 18 and older, and is trained in the diagnosis and management of acute and chronic conditions throughout a patient’s lifespan.

She commonly treats issues such as diabetes, high blood pressure, upper respiratory illnesses, women’s health conditions, and many others.

"Her goal is to provide high-quality, patient-centered, and individualized health care to those she serves, which she accomplishes through listening to and engaging her patients in care decisions," said a news release. 

“We are excited to add Stevie to the team at our Napa clinic,” said Steven Herber, MD, president of Adventist Health St. Helena. 

People are also reading…

Stevie Lamb is now accepting new patients. Her office is located at 1100 Trancas St., Suite 250 in Napa.

Info: 707-253-1135, AdventistHealth.org/SLamb

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How you can break free if your parents have bad money habits

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News