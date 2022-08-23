Napa biz buzz: Adventist Health St. Helena welcomes Lamb to Napa clinic

Adventist Health St. Helena welcomes Stevie Maria Lamb, PA-C, to the Adventist Health Physicians Network, working out of its Napa clinic.

Lamb cares for patients 18 and older, and is trained in the diagnosis and management of acute and chronic conditions throughout a patient’s lifespan.

She commonly treats issues such as diabetes, high blood pressure, upper respiratory illnesses, women’s health conditions, and many others.

"Her goal is to provide high-quality, patient-centered, and individualized health care to those she serves, which she accomplishes through listening to and engaging her patients in care decisions," said a news release.

“We are excited to add Stevie to the team at our Napa clinic,” said Steven Herber, MD, president of Adventist Health St. Helena.

Stevie Lamb is now accepting new patients. Her office is located at 1100 Trancas St., Suite 250 in Napa.