 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa biz buzz: Agi Smith named top agent at Engel & Völkers

  • Updated

Engel & Völkers announced Agi Smith’s induction into the Chairman's Circle and her ranking as the top agent for all of Engel & Völkers in Northern California. 

Smith was the highest producing real estate advisor at Engel & Völkers in all of Northern California in 2021 based on sales volume, and it was her third year as number one in wine country, said a news release.

“Selling real estate is a passion I am deeply committed to,” said Smith. “My clients from all walks of life know I value their privacy, and they know I always negotiate the best possible outcome for their families."

In addition to her contribution to the Engel & Völkers culture of the highest level of client service, Smith previously earned Private Office Advisor status, “with private access to some of the world’s most prestigious off-market properties.”

Info: agi.smith@evrealestate.com, 707-363-9896

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Agi Smith

Agi Smith

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. Inflation Rises at Fastest Annual Pace Since 1981

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News