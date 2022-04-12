Napa biz buzz: Agi Smith named top agent at Engel & Völkers

Engel & Völkers announced Agi Smith’s induction into the Chairman's Circle and her ranking as the top agent for all of Engel & Völkers in Northern California.
Smith was the highest producing real estate advisor at Engel & Völkers in all of Northern California in 2021 based on sales volume, and it was her third year as number one in wine country, said a news release.
“Selling real estate is a passion I am deeply committed to,” said Smith. “My clients from all walks of life know I value their privacy, and they know I always negotiate the best possible outcome for their families."
In addition to her contribution to the Engel & Völkers culture of the highest level of client service, Smith previously earned Private Office Advisor status, “with private access to some of the world’s most prestigious off-market properties.”
Info: agi.smith@evrealestate.com, 707-363-9896
