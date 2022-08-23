 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa biz buzz: Akwari leads Moving Forward Towards Independence

Moving Forward Towards Independence

Cecily Akwari shares a celebratory moment with Moving Forward Towards Independence (MFTI) board president Lisa Sondin.

 Submitted photo

Cecily Akwari is the newly hired executive director of Moving Forward Towards Independence (MFTI).

Moving Forward Towards Independence serves neurodiverse adults in the Napa community, providing three levels of supported living.

Families and residents recently gathered in Kennedy Park to welcome Akwari.

Next August, MFTI will celebrate its 25th anniversary. "The program is unique in that it was the creation of six families eager to build a community for their children to gain independent living skills beside their peers," said a news release. 

Info: 68 Coombs St. B, Napa, 707-244-2082

