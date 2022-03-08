 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa biz buzz: Beau Wine Tours promotes Zanone

Thomas Buck, CEO, and president of Beau Wine tours promoted his "right hand," Christina Zanone, to assistant general manager, said a news release.

In her 12 year tenure, Zanone has assumed multiple management positions within the company. Over the past two years, Zanone assumed more of the day-to-day operations to ensure success in uncertain times and showed she was not just capable, but also eager to take on more, the release said. 

“It is an honor to continue acting on behalf of Beau’s best interests," Zanone said. 

Over the next few years, Zanone will continue to develop under Buck, furthering her contribution to the success of the business. Though she will oversee more of the day-to-day operations, she will continue to lead the sales, dispatch, and concierge teams and attend industry shows as director of affiliate relations, nurturing established partnerships and forging new ones.

“Zanone has spent her time in the trenches for our company, and with every challenge has always risen to the occasion," said Buck. 

Zanone is a 2001 Napa High grad. 

