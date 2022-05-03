Napa biz buzz: Benchmark Wine Group expands into importation and distribution

Benchmark Wine Group, a source of "fine and rare wine for wine retailers, restaurants, and collectors worldwide," announced it is expanding into importation and distribution.
This strategic model aims to fill a gap in the current three-tier system "by matching consumers with small-production, rare wines that would be otherwise inaccessible to many," said a news release.
“With our long-standing relationship with the best producers, restaurants and fine wine retailers, it’s a natural next step for us to use our import and distribution licenses to make these great wines available in commercial quantities,” said David Parker, CEO of Benchmark Wine Group.
Info: benchmarkwine.com
