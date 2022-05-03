Napa biz buzz: Benchmark Wine Group expands into importation and distribution

Benchmark Wine Group, a source of "fine and rare wine for wine retailers, restaurants, and collectors worldwide," announced it is expanding into importation and distribution.

This strategic model aims to fill a gap in the current three-tier system "by matching consumers with small-production, rare wines that would be otherwise inaccessible to many," said a news release.

“With our long-standing relationship with the best producers, restaurants and fine wine retailers, it’s a natural next step for us to use our import and distribution licenses to make these great wines available in commercial quantities,” said David Parker, CEO of Benchmark Wine Group.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.