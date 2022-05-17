Napa biz buzz: Biagi Bros., Inc. names new president and vice president

Biagi Bros., a family-owned and ran transportation and warehousing company, announced the promotion of Andrea Biagi to president and the promotion of Nick Biagi to vice president of the business.
“Andrea has worked here for a long time and I could not be more proud of her,” said Fred Biagi, owner of Biagi Bros.
Andrea Biagi has been with Biagi Bros. for more than 30 years and has helped run the company for a majority of that time, said a news release.
She earned her Bachelor of Science from California State University Chico and then her Juris Doctor from Taft Law School. "Andrea’s perseverance and dedication has strengthened Biagi Bros. and will continue to do so in the future," said the release.
“I am glad Nick chose to work here instead of another company. He is good at keeping his department on track,” said Greg Biagi, owner of Biagi Bros.
Nick Biagi has worked at Biagi Bros. for more than 20 years and has aided in the efficiency of the company. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from California State University Chico.
People are also reading…
"Nick’s commitment and intelligence has contributed to the success of Biagi Bros. and the company is confident in his abilities," said the release.
Info: biagibros.com
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
Napa County Landmarks has released its annual list of "10 threatened treasures" in Napa County — structures with historic value that are in ne…
The Napa Valley Register offers an in-depth look at the big races on the June 2022 ballot.
The first-grade class Rebecca Lacau first met last August was unlike any she had taught in more than a decade at Willow Elementary School.
Plastic seems to be everywhere nowadays, and based on existing research on the greater San Francisco Bay, it is highly likely that the Napa Ri…
Former Napa Police Sgt. Alfonso Ortiz, younger brother of Napa County Sheriff Oscar Ortiz, resigned from the department in July 2021 during an…
Five years after the Napa City Council voted to end red-light camera traffic enforcement in Napa, the council unanimously supported a plan to …
A revised Napa County list of possible rural sites for apartments, condominiums or townhouses includes a small corner of Skyline Wilderness Pa…
What is Napa County doing as another wildfire season approaches?
Jack Cakebread, one of the pioneers who who lead the transformation of the Napa Valley in the 1970s, died on April 26.
Napa Valley winery Heitz Cellar has filed a lawsuit against one of its cask suppliers, claiming the company sold them barrels that were faulty.