Napa biz buzz: Biagi Bros., Inc. names new president and vice president

Biagi Bros., a family-owned and ran transportation and warehousing company, announced the promotion of Andrea Biagi to president and the promotion of Nick Biagi to vice president of the business.

“Andrea has worked here for a long time and I could not be more proud of her,” said Fred Biagi, owner of Biagi Bros.

Andrea Biagi has been with Biagi Bros. for more than 30 years and has helped run the company for a majority of that time, said a news release.

She earned her Bachelor of Science from California State University Chico and then her Juris Doctor from Taft Law School. "Andrea’s perseverance and dedication has strengthened Biagi Bros. and will continue to do so in the future," said the release.

“I am glad Nick chose to work here instead of another company. He is good at keeping his department on track,” said Greg Biagi, owner of Biagi Bros.

Nick Biagi has worked at Biagi Bros. for more than 20 years and has aided in the efficiency of the company. He earned his Bachelor of Science degree from California State University Chico.

"Nick’s commitment and intelligence has contributed to the success of Biagi Bros. and the company is confident in his abilities," said the release.

