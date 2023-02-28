BottleRock Napa Valley will hold a job fair on Tuesday, March 21, from 4 to 7 p.m. in Zinfandel Hall at the Napa Expo RV Park, located at 601 Silverado Trail in downtown Napa.

Festival team leaders will be on hand to share openings in a variety of positions for the 2023 festival, including catering servers, spa assistant, food & beverage positions, staff catering, bartenders, guest services, and ticketing services.

Applicants must be 18 years or older. Applications will be provided on site, please bring a copy of a resumé, if available.

BottleRock Napa Valley, featuring headline artists Red Hot Chili Peppers, Post Malone, Lizzo, Duran Duran, Lil Nas X, and The Smashing Pumpkins plus over 70 additional acts, takes place at the Napa Valley Expo in downtown Napa on May 26 to 28.

