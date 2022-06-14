 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa biz buzz: Brick & Mantel Home to relocate to Bel Aire Plaza

Brick & Mantel Home will relocate on July 1 to Bel Aire Plaza in north Napa. 

Brick & Mantel Home, "a destination for high-end furnishings and interior design services," will relocate on July 1 to Bel Aire Plaza in north Napa (in the previous Pier One location), said a news release.

Marking its fifth anniversary operating in Napa, Brick & Mantel provides American-made, design driven furniture and accessories for today’s home, said the release. It is currently located at 2325 First St.

The new location more than doubles its current size, allowing for additional home décor, gift and accent pieces available for immediate purchase, as well as an interactive design showroom for personalized consultations and custom orders.

“Our team of consultants can provide suggestions for high-quality, beautiful custom furnishings in a wide range of price points and decor approaches,” said Brick & Mantel founder and owner Anne Alderson, ASID. “There is a real need for a local furniture store to serve the Napa Valley community and eliminate having to travel outside the area to find such a variety of styles.”

Info: 707-927-3652, brickandmantel.com

