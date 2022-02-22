Napa biz buzz: C. Mondavi & Family announces promotion of Pam Novak to senior marketing director

C. Mondavi & Family announced the promotion of Pam Novak to senior marketing director and a participating member of the executive leadership team, overseeing the C. Mondavi & Family portfolio.

Novak takes the reins following the retirement of Mark Koppen, who served as vice president of marketing at C. Mondavi & Family for the past five years.

Novak brings more than 23 years of industry experience in her new role, seven of those years have been with the C. Mondavi & Family company overseeing the CK Mondavi & Family brand.