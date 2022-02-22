 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa biz buzz: C. Mondavi & Family announces promotion of Pam Novak to senior marketing director

Biz buzz grapes

Biz Buzz grapes

 Submitted art

C. Mondavi & Family announced the promotion of Pam Novak to senior marketing director and a participating member of the executive leadership team, overseeing the C. Mondavi & Family portfolio.

Novak takes the reins following the retirement of Mark Koppen, who served as vice president of marketing at C. Mondavi & Family for the past five years.

Novak brings more than 23 years of industry experience in her new role, seven of those years have been with the C. Mondavi & Family company overseeing the CK Mondavi & Family brand.

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

What you should know about tax implications and loans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News