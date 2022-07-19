Napa biz buzz: Cantu elected president of the North Coast Builders Exchange

Robert Cantu, founder and president of Western Builders in Santa Rosa, has been elected 2022-23 President of the North Coast Builders Exchange. This will be Cantu’s second time serving as the president of NCBE.
The Builders Exchange, a construction industry association with over 900 members in Sonoma, Lake, Napa and Mendocino counties, provides a broad array of services to licensed contractors and businesses affiliated with the building industry.
info: westernbuilders.info
