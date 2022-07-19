 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa biz buzz: Cantu elected president of the North Coast Builders Exchange

BizBuzz

BizBuzz

 Register file photo

Robert Cantu, founder and president of Western Builders in Santa Rosa, has been elected 2022-23 President of the North Coast Builders Exchange. This will be Cantu’s second time serving as the president of NCBE.

The Builders Exchange, a construction industry association with over 900 members in Sonoma, Lake, Napa and Mendocino counties, provides a broad array of services to licensed contractors and businesses affiliated with the building industry.

info: westernbuilders.info

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

US inflation jumps 9.1 percent in June to fresh four-decade high

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News