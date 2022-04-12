 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa biz buzz: Caryn Hreha joins Coombs & Dunlap, LLP

  • Updated

Caryn Hreha recently joined Coombs & Dunlap, LLP as an associate. 

Hreha’s practice includes civil litigation and family law. Prior to joining the firm, she practiced housing law in Santa Clara County.

Hreha grew up in San Jose, and received her B.A. from University of Washington, cum laude, and received her law degree from University of Southern California. 

Info: coombslaw.com, 707-252-9100

Caryn Hreha

 christophe Genty Photography

