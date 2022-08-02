Napa biz buzz: Chancellor Health Care assumes operations of assisted living and memory care community in Napa

Chancellor Health Care Inc., a Windsor, California-based provider of senior living services, announced that it has assumed operations and management for an assisted living and memory care community in Napa.

The community, The Inn on Villa Lane (formerly known as Brookdale Napa) is located at 3255 Villa Lane. The Inn on Villa Lane offers 64 assisted living apartments and 14 apartments for memory care.

“I am excited that our Napa community was chosen to be part of Chancellor Health Care’s growth," said Kimberly Humphrey, executive director.

Founded in 1992, Chancellor Health Care offers independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing care communities located in California, Colorado, Maryland and Oregon.

