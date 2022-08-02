 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa biz buzz: Chancellor Health Care assumes operations of assisted living and memory care community in Napa

BizBuzz

BizBuzz

 Register file photo

Chancellor Health Care Inc., a Windsor, California-based provider of senior living services, announced that it has assumed operations and management for an assisted living and memory care community in Napa.

The community, The Inn on Villa Lane (formerly known as Brookdale Napa) is located at 3255 Villa Lane. The Inn on Villa Lane offers 64 assisted living apartments and 14 apartments for memory care.

“I am excited that our Napa community was chosen to be part of Chancellor Health Care’s growth," said Kimberly Humphrey, executive director. 

Founded in 1992, Chancellor Health Care offers independent living, assisted living, memory care and skilled nursing care communities located in California, Colorado, Maryland and Oregon.

Info: chancellorhealthcare.com, Innonvillalane.com, 707-252-3333.

People are also reading…

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Pelosi poised to visit Taiwan as US-China tensions flare

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News