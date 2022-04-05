Napa biz buzz: Classic Automotive of Napa closes after 36 years

After 36 years in business, Classic Automotive of Napa closed at the end of March.

Owner Doug McDaniel cited a "lack of qualified employees, laws and regulations and owners being overwhelmed," as the reason for the closure.

McDaniel came to his career naturally. He recalled that as a kid, "I was always interested in how things worked. I grew up taking things apart and putting them back together."

"I got the opportunity to help rebuild an engine when I was only 14. I was hooked after that," said McDaniel.

While at Napa High School he took auto shop for three years. Next, he received a scholarship and went on to attend Wyoming Technical Institute, where he graduated with honors.

McDaniel then enlisted in United States Air Force and was trained to work on B-52s as a crew chief mechanic.

"At the age of 21 I signed my first lease to open up my own auto repair facility," he recalled. That was on Third Street, but in over 36 years he had four different shop locations.

"I have customers that I have worked on their vehicles and variety of other items that had and engine for over 40 years," said McDaniel. "I always enjoyed the connections and friendships I made with my customers. I will miss all those daily interactions and people just stopping by and saying 'Hi.'"

McDaniel said that he and and his wife Rachel are planning to travel the U.S. "and spend more time with our grandkids."

"I want to thank everyone for all the wonderful years," he said.