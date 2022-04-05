Napa biz buzz: Commander, McNamara join Carson Wealth’s Napa office

Carson Wealth of Napa announced that wealth advisor, Tom Commander and senior planner, Tim McNamara are joining Kent Kuhlmann’s team and adding to the firm’s expanding footprint in Northern California, said a news release.

The Carson Wealth team in Napa currently manages more than $100 million in assets for families and businesses in 32 states, said the release.

“This strategic move gives me the opportunity to provide clients with the support of Carson Wealth’s full roster of highly specialized professionals offering services ranging from estate planning, investment management and financial planning," said Commander.

Before joining Carson Wealth, Commander worked as an investment advisor with Jacobson Wealth Management.

Commander joined the financial services profession after serving 29 years in law enforcement with the Napa Sheriff’s Office. While working for Napa County, Commander served as a member of Napa County’s Deferred Compensation Board for 12 years. As a board member and chair, he discovered he had a passion and interest in the financial services industry and decided to pursue a career as a financial professional.

Commander holds a life, health and accident insurance license for the state of California.

Senior planner, Tim McNamara, a 30-year financial services veteran, will also be joining Carson Wealth.

McNamara previously owned and operated his own consultancy practice and specialized in advising clients on estate, tax, business succession, charitable planning and real estate development needs.

“I have found that the needs of our ultra-high-net-worth investors are unique and require strategies tailored to their individual needs,” said McNamara. “Carson Wealth embraces a highly-customized approach and has invested heavily in systems that give clients the services they want."

McNamara began his wealth planning career with Cigna Financial Services in San Francisco. After only a year with Cigna, McNamara started his own firm.

"With deep knowledge in the complex land entitlement process unique to California, McNamara has led efforts to develop client land holdings for housing and other commercial uses as well as deliver best-in-class tax savings strategies for families who own a variety of assets from agricultural, to manufacturing and real estate."

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.