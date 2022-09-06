Napa biz buzz: Community Resources for Children welcomes new board members Heine and Myers

Community Resources for Children welcomes new board members Lilea Heine and Alex Myers.

Heine has a decade of experience in the field of early childhood education. She currently works as the community programs and network manager at First 5 Napa County. Prior to joining the First 5 Napa County team, Heine worked as a child development teacher with the Napa County Office of Education.

Heine joined CRC’s board to support the high-quality and essential programs CRC already has in place and to support innovative ideas for supporting and celebrating the diversity of children, families, and early care providers in our community.

Myers is a business attorney with Myers & Associates LLP in Napa and a co-founder of Little Ivy Preschool. He has a degree from the University of San Diego School of Law and a degree in political science, minor in business administration from the University of Southern California.

He is actively involved in the community; in addition to serving on the CRC board of directors, Myers is involved in Napa Sunrise Rotary Club, coaches the Vintage High School mock trial team, serves on committees for the Napa Chamber of Commerce, and is a member of the Napa Business Network and other groups.