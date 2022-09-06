Napa biz buzz: Cope Family Center welcomes Mairena, Binz and Khaira to board

Cope Family Center has elected Rosanna Mairena, Millie Binz and Harjit Khaira to the board of directors.

Mairena has been an active Cope volunteer since 2017, working regularly with the Home Visiting team, assisting with disaster relief services after the 2017 North Bay wildfires, and supporting outreach and fundraising efforts.

“When I was researching organizations to get involved with, I was really impressed with how Cope focuses on prevention,” Mairena said. “Their work creates a ripple effect through generations."

Binz is the owner of Binz & Company Inc. in American Canyon and is passionate about expanding Cope’s reach in that community. “As a parent, I understand how access to the services that Copes provides can be life-changing,” she said. “I am excited to contribute in any way possible to continue the good work Cope delivers to struggling families.”

Khaira has worked in a variety of roles from program coordinating to development work with organizations that serve children and families, including San Francisco Juvenile Hall and Community Resources for Children. Khaira feels her happy place is helping children thrive and become compassionate, engaged adults. “When I worked as a development director at CRC, I always had a tremendous amount of respect for Cope and its mission," she said.