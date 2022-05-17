 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa biz buzz: Cordeiro named to LPL Financial Ambassador Council

John Cordeiro from Vintage Wealth Advisors, LLC, based in Napa, has been named by LPL Financial as a new member of the LPL Ambassador Council.

Cordeiro is one of 60 members selected from among more than 20,000 LPL advisors and institution leaders nationwide into one of three councils designated by the members’ affiliation with LPL, said a news release. 

Vintage Wealth Advisors, LLC is located at 700 Main St., Suite 305, Napa, 707-492-5100.

Info: vintage-wealth.com

John Cordeiro

Cordeiro

