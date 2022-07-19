 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa biz buzz: Craiker-designed fire rebuild receives honors

Chris Craiker AIA/NCARB and his team at Craiker Architects & Planners have been honored for their outstanding design for rebuilding a Napa home destroyed in the October 2017 wildfires, according to a news release. 

Five years to the month after the North Bay firestorm destroyed some 600 homes, the American Institute of Architects East Bay will hold its annual tour of outstanding architectural designs with unique challenges and solutions, the statement said. 

"This Atlas Peak home was burnt to the ground leaving only the foundations and retaining walls," according to the statement. "The design featured a new residence on top of the foundation capturing eastern Atlas Peak views and Western vineyard sunsets. The new home is designed and built to be super-high fire-resistant, water-conserving and energy-efficient."

Info: craiker.com

Breaking News