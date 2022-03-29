 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa biz buzz: Dinner Drivers launches in Napa

Dinner Drivers announced it has launched in Napa.

Dinner Drivers was created and designed "to meet your needs when you want a driver to take you to and from a dinner reservation," said a news release from President Ona Marks. 

"The fully insured and professional Dinner Driver will meet you at your residence, drive you in your car to the restaurant, wait for you there, then return you to your residence/hotel." 

Dinner Drivers is not new at the business of driving guests’ cars, said the release.

"Over the past 14 years, the Dinner Drivers owners operated Designated Drivers Napa Sonoma, driving guests’ cars for wine tasting experiences in Napa and Sonoma. Unlike a wine tasting day which may be an all-day affair, dinner venues are typically three to four hours. Dinner Drivers has a three-hour minimum."

Info: book@dinnerdrivers.com, 707-418-0115

Ona Marks

Ona Marks

