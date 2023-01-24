 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa biz buzz: Dixon joins Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley in St. Helena

Tom Dixon

Tom Dixon 

Tom Dixon has joined the Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley St. Helena office. The address is 1200 Main St. 

Dixon is a lifelong resident of the Napa Valley and grew up in St. Helena, said a news release. 

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Dixon has been a Realtor in the valley for 20 years and has assisted clients with hundreds of transactions specializing in residential, vineyards and wineries, said the release. 

Info: 707-963-1152, cbnapavalley.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How to crush a 'no spend' month

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News