Napa biz buzz: Dixon joins Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley in St. Helena

Tom Dixon has joined the Coldwell Banker Brokers of the Valley St. Helena office. The address is 1200 Main St.
Dixon is a lifelong resident of the Napa Valley and grew up in St. Helena, said a news release.
Dixon has been a Realtor in the valley for 20 years and has assisted clients with hundreds of transactions specializing in residential, vineyards and wineries, said the release.
Info: 707-963-1152, cbnapavalley.com