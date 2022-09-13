Napa biz buzz: Eng joins Adventist Heart & Vascular Institute in Napa

General cardiologist Dr. Maia Eng has joined the staff at Adventist Health, according to a news release.

Eng is board-certified in internal medicine and cardiovascular disease "and has dedicated her career to the screening, diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular disease," said the statement.

Eng earned her medical degree from the Keck School of Medicine of the University of Southern California in Los Angeles. She then completed her residency in internal medicine at the UC Davis in Sacramento, where she also completed a fellowship in cardiovascular medicine, as well as a second fellowship in cardiovascular imaging.

Eng is a member of the American College of Cardiology, the American Heart Association, the American Medical Association and the American College of Physicians.

She specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of conditions such as coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, hypertension and cardiac arrhythmias. As part of her practice, Eng believes in developing long-term and meaningful connections with her patients, said the release.

“I believe in creating relationships with my patients that center on supporting them throughout their health care journey with me,” Eng said.

The doctor will see patients at the Adventist Heart & Vascular Institute office located at 1100 Trancas St., Suite 240 in Napa.