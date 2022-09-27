Napa biz buzz: First Street Napa and Fortinet Championship raise $30,000 for Alaina’s Voice Foundation

First Street Napa announced that the Fortinet Championship and the 2022 First Street Napa-Fortinet Championship Putting Challenge and VIP Dinner events raised $30,000 for Alaina’s Voice Foundation, a Napa charity dedicated to its mission to inspire hope and kindness in communities through education, music, and mental health initiatives. This is the single largest fundraising donation ever received by the charity, according to a news release.

“It was a joyous occasion to see so many of our community officials and business leaders, event sponsors, retailers and residents come together to support First Street Napa and Fortinet Championship in our efforts to raise funds and awareness for the important work being done by Alaina’s Voice Foundation,” said Todd Zapolski, managing member of First Street Napa.

The week-long 2022 First Street Napa-Fortinet Championship Putting Challenge event series took place Sept. 14-17 at First Street Napa, at 1300 First St. in downtown Napa. The 2022 Putting Challenge is part of a promotional partnership between First Street Napa and Fortinet Corporation and community sponsors. Proceeds from the 2022 Putting Challenge event series and a generous donation from the Fortinet Championship went to Alaina’s Voice Foundation.

Visit Napa Valley was the presenting sponsor and community partner sponsor for the 2022 First Street Napa-Fortinet Championship Putting Challenge. Community Champion sponsors included The Doctors Company, ACORE Capital, Archer Hotel Napa and Perfect Puree. Community Advocate sponsors included The Bennington Napa Valley, California Brandy House, Eiko’s, Housley Napa Valley Wines, LVE, Mayacamas and Vineyard 29.