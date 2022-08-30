Napa biz buzz: First Street Napa announces activities to kick off Fortinet Championship

Starting Sept. 14, First Street Napa will kick off the PGA Tour's 2022 Fortinet Championship with a week-long series of events on its property that include a putting challenge and autographs with PGA Tour golfers, a celebratory VIP dinner at the Compline restaurant, a family-fun scavenger hunt, a grand raffle prize to “Go Inside the Ropes” at the Fortinet Championship, and more.
A series of events will take place at First Street Napa at 1300 First St. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 3 to 9 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15 and Friday, Sept. 16 from 3 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Proceeds from the week’s events will go to the local Napa charity, the Alaina’s Voice Foundation.
Info: firststreetnapa.com