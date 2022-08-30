 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa biz buzz: First Street Napa announces activities to kick off Fortinet Championship

  Updated
First Street Napa

The First Street Napa shopping arcade.

 Studio707 photo

Starting Sept. 14, First Street Napa will kick off the PGA Tour's 2022 Fortinet Championship with a week-long series of events on its property that include a putting challenge and autographs with PGA Tour golfers, a celebratory VIP dinner at the Compline restaurant, a family-fun scavenger hunt, a grand raffle prize to “Go Inside the Ropes” at the Fortinet Championship, and more.

A series of events will take place at First Street Napa at 1300 First St. on Wednesday, Sept. 14 from 3 to 9 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 15 and Friday, Sept. 16 from 3 to 7 p.m., and Saturday, Sept. 17 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Proceeds from the week’s events will go to the local Napa charity, the Alaina’s Voice Foundation.

Info: firststreetnapa.com

