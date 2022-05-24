Napa biz buzz: First Street Napa announces occupancy, new tenants

First Street Napa announced a combined 26 leases signed since 2020 to date, and that the center expects to achieve approximately 90% occupancy by this fall, according to a news release.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

“We are seeing very strong and sustained retail traffic as local Napa consumers and tourists alike resume their shopping, travel and vacation activities,” said Todd Zapolski, principal and managing member of Zapolski Real Estate LLC.

New and expanded leases at its First Street Napa property include:

● Lululemon is doubling the size of its current footprint to 4,773 square feet that will open in September.

● Recording artist John Legend’s Legend Vineyard Exclusive Wine Collection, known as LVE Lounge, will open in late fall.

● Compline Restaurant signed a second lease for 1,845 square feet for its Compline Wine Shop, opening in October.

● Chef Todd Humphries’ Kitchen Door restaurant opens June 7.

● Mecox relocated to a new permanent suite at 1300 First St.

● State & First has opened in a new, upgraded location.

● Habituate is relocating to a new upgraded and permanent suite at 1300 First St.

● Mason Verbena is leasing 1,970 square feet and opens in July.

● VonSaal ADJUNKT signed a lease for 2,573 square feet and opens in August.

● Brown Estate winery signed for a second location taking 1,626 square feet and opens in October.

● Michael McDermott’s Selected Works gallery is leasing 1,883 square feet and opens in June.

Info: firststreetnapa.com, 1300 First St., Napa.