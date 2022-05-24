 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Napa biz buzz: First Street Napa announces occupancy, new tenants

  • Updated
First Street Napa

First Street Napa

 Studio707 photo

First Street Napa announced a combined 26 leases signed since 2020 to date, and that the center expects to achieve approximately 90% occupancy by this fall, according to a news release. 

“We are seeing very strong and sustained retail traffic as local Napa consumers and tourists alike resume their shopping, travel and vacation activities,” said Todd Zapolski, principal and managing member of Zapolski Real Estate LLC.

New and expanded leases at its First Street Napa property include: 

Lululemon is doubling the size of its current footprint to 4,773 square feet that will open in September.

● Recording artist John Legend’s Legend Vineyard Exclusive Wine Collection, known as LVE Lounge, will open in late fall.

● Compline Restaurant signed a second lease for 1,845 square feet for its Compline Wine Shop, opening in October.

● Chef Todd Humphries’ Kitchen Door restaurant opens June 7.

People are also reading…

Mecox relocated to a new permanent suite at 1300 First St. 

State & First has opened in a new, upgraded location.

Habituate is relocating to a new upgraded and permanent suite at 1300 First St.

Mason Verbena is leasing 1,970 square feet and opens in July.

VonSaal ADJUNKT signed a lease for 2,573 square feet and opens in August.

Brown Estate winery signed for a second location taking 1,626 square feet and opens in October.

● Michael McDermott’s Selected Works gallery is leasing 1,883 square feet and opens in June.

Info: firststreetnapa.com, 1300 First St., Napa. 

Catch up on Napa County's top news stories

In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.

Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!

Tags

Pop the cork on Napa Valley wine!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

PennyWise Episode 62: Worried about interest rate increases? Try these quick money-saving tips!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News