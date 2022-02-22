Napa biz buzz: Fisher elected to Land Trust board of trustees

Land Trust of Napa County announced that Mike Fisher recently joined its board of trustees.

Fisher is a wine business advisor and founding partner of Global Wine Partners LLC (GWP). GWP is in St. Helena and provides financial consulting, merger and acquisition advisory and valuation services to the wine industry.

Fisher began his career with Price Waterhouse in San Francisco and held positions as partner and CPA with Motto Kryla & Fisher and CFO of Joseph Phelps Vineyards.

“Having been a member of the Land Trust for many years, I’m excited to expand my involvement as a board member,” said Fisher.

Fisher holds a BA in business from the University of Missouri, Columbia, and a B.S. in fermentation science from the University of California, Davis.