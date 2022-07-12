 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa biz buzz: Five Napa restaurants receive resilience grants

California restaurants still struggling with impacts from the pandemic are getting a boost from the California Restaurant Foundation and The PG&E Corporation Foundation. The foundation’s $500,000 charitable contribution to CRF will fund $3,000 grants to 144 hometown restaurants, including five in Napa:

• Empress M

• Heritage Eats

• Monday Bakery

• Napa General Store

• The Food Mill Pizzeria & Grill

The foundation’s contribution to CRF’s Restaurants Care Resilience Fund will help grantees pay for equipment upgrades to alleviate deferred maintenance, and for employee retention to help with industry-wide staffing shortages, both of which have been on the back burner for the last two years due to increased debt, losses and costs.

Grants were made available to California-resident restaurant owners with fewer than three units and less than $3 million in revenue, and prioritized minority- and women-owned businesses.

PG&E’s and the foundation’s combined $1 million in charitable contributions in 2021 and 2022 have supported 319 local restaurants.

Info: pge.com/smbsupport, restaurantscare.org

