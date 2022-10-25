 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa biz buzz: Formation Stone Surfaces purchases Napa building

Formation Stone Surfaces

Formation Stone Surfaces recently opened in the former Gelow, Borreson, Gelow newspaper distributorship at 807 Soscol Ave. in Napa.

 Jennifer Huffman, Register

Bay Area Development Company announced it has completed SBA financing for Formation Stone Surfaces in Napa. The 504 funding allowed the retailer to create three new, local jobs and to purchase a 16,900 square foot building located at 807 Soscol Ave. in Napa

Owner Lindsey Muser began working for Intertile in Palm Desert in 2008, focusing on sales, marketing and warehouse management. When the owner retired in 2015, the company was sold to Muser, and she changed the name to Formation Stone Surfaces.

Formation carries a wide variety of stone, slabs, tile, and mosaics, with surfaces including granite, marble, quartzite and onyx.

The company maintains relationships with quarries around the world and imports hard-to-find stone. Over the years, Muser has added locations in San Leandro and in Bend, Oregon, and all three locations include slab yards as well as showrooms.

The industrial location of Formation’s San Leandro space does not provide it with adequate visibility, so Muser made the decision to vacate it and relocate to Napa.

Working with Lincoln Capital Management, LLC and with Bay Area Development’s Bob Thompson, she was able to secure the funding needed to make this shift for her company.

Bay Area Development Company is an SBA licensed lender that works with banks and the SBA’s 504 program to provide small and mid-sized companies with long term commercial real estate financing.

Info: bayarea504.com

