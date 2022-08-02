Napa biz buzz: Fortinet partners with First Street Napa

The Fortinet Championship, a PGA Tour golf event and two-night concert series, kicks off the tour's 2022-23 FedEx Cup regular season at Silverado Resort and Spa, Sept. 15-18, according to a news release.
The Fortinet Championship Concert Series will be held on the South Course at Silverado immediately following completion of play Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17.
Friday night will feature country music star Cole Swindell with Gavin DeGraw. OneRepublic, with X Ambassadors, will take the stage on Saturday night.
Fortinet and the Fortinet Championship have also increased their focus on the Napa community and community engagement, said the release.
A new partnership has been formed with First Street Napa "to bring awareness to the event and engage with the local community."
The partnership will include player appearances, a putting activation and special events at First Street Napa throughout tournament week. All net proceeds will benefit the Alaina’s Voice Foundation.
“We are very proud to partner with the Fortinet Championship to connect the PGA Tour and golf with what we have created that is now a special part of the region,” said Todd Zapolski, managing member of First Street Napa.
Another new partnership is with the Napa Valley Vine Trail to enhance engagement with wineries throughout the Napa Valley. More than 20 wineries have signed on for a new tasting experience on the tournament grounds Thursday to Sunday at the event.
“We are appreciative of the PGA Tour and Fortinet for their vision and support to help us design and construct the last 15 miles and accelerate our strategic goal to complete 47 miles of the Vine Trail by 2027,” said said Chuck McMinn, Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition founder and board president.
Fortinet has designated proceeds from the Fortinet Championship to benefit nonprofit organizations in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); diversity and inclusion; and reskilling programs, as well as local Napa-area nonprofits.
The Fortinet Championship paired with the following organizations: Alaina’s Voice Foundation, Cameron Champ Foundation, Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, Keller Restaurant Relief Fund, Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition, Queen of the Valley Foundation, WINE WOMEN, and the Travis Air Force Base Reserves.
Info: fortinetchampionship.com
Catch up on the Napa Valley sports news you may have missed this week.
After an opening round of the Fortinet Championship that ended with Chez Reavie leading by a stroke at Silverado Resort and Spa in Napa on Thursday, Phil Mickelson said he'll be taking off the rest of 2021 and the world's No. 1 player, Jon Rahm, talked about not feeling well en route to a 72.
Austin Smotherman, a native of Loomis who won a state title playing for Del Oro High as a senior in 2012, is one of 25 PGA Tour rookies playing in the Fortinet Championship at Napa's Silverado Resort and Spa this weekend.
Two tournaments played Monday at Silverado Resort and Spa, the Cameron Champ Foundation Pro-Am on the North Course and fourth annual Cameron Champ Foundation Golf Classic on the South Course, raised an estimated $250,000 for education and golf development programming for children/youth from under-served communities.
PGA Tour golfer Chesson Hadley and wife Amanda Hadley, in the Napa Valley this week for the PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort and Spa, joined Alpha Omega vintners Robin and Michelle Baggett on Tuesday to present a $20,000 ceremonial check to the Napa Valley Community Foundation’s The Fruit of the Vine Scholarship Fund at the family-owned winery.
PGA Tour’s Fortinet Championship: No defending champ, but plenty of huge names in field at Silverado
The PGA Tour’s 2021-22 season begins in Napa this week with Silverado Resort and Spa hosting the inaugural Fortinet Championship, an event tha…
Silverado Resort and Spa’s history of hosting PGA Tour golf continues Sept. 13-19 with the inaugural Fortinet Championship, a $7 million event that kicks off a 2021-22 FedExCup regular-season schedule that bridges two years. Featuring a field of 156 players, the tournament will be played on Silverado's North Course.
Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Hideki Matsuyama are among the golf standouts committing to play at the Fortinet Championship Sept. 15-19, organizers said Wednesday.