Napa biz buzz: Fortinet partners with First Street Napa

The Fortinet Championship, a PGA Tour golf event and two-night concert series, kicks off the tour's 2022-23 FedEx Cup regular season at Silverado Resort and Spa, Sept. 15-18, according to a news release.

The Fortinet Championship Concert Series will be held on the South Course at Silverado immediately following completion of play Friday, Sept. 16 and Saturday, Sept. 17.

Friday night will feature country music star Cole Swindell with Gavin DeGraw. OneRepublic, with X Ambassadors, will take the stage on Saturday night.

Fortinet and the Fortinet Championship have also increased their focus on the Napa community and community engagement, said the release.

A new partnership has been formed with First Street Napa "to bring awareness to the event and engage with the local community."

The partnership will include player appearances, a putting activation and special events at First Street Napa throughout tournament week. All net proceeds will benefit the Alaina’s Voice Foundation.

“We are very proud to partner with the Fortinet Championship to connect the PGA Tour and golf with what we have created that is now a special part of the region,” said Todd Zapolski, managing member of First Street Napa.

Another new partnership is with the Napa Valley Vine Trail to enhance engagement with wineries throughout the Napa Valley. More than 20 wineries have signed on for a new tasting experience on the tournament grounds Thursday to Sunday at the event.

“We are appreciative of the PGA Tour and Fortinet for their vision and support to help us design and construct the last 15 miles and accelerate our strategic goal to complete 47 miles of the Vine Trail by 2027,” said said Chuck McMinn, Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition founder and board president.

Fortinet has designated proceeds from the Fortinet Championship to benefit nonprofit organizations in the areas of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); diversity and inclusion; and reskilling programs, as well as local Napa-area nonprofits.

The Fortinet Championship paired with the following organizations: Alaina’s Voice Foundation, Cameron Champ Foundation, Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, Keller Restaurant Relief Fund, Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition, Queen of the Valley Foundation, WINE WOMEN, and the Travis Air Force Base Reserves.