Napa biz buzz: Free Flow Wines honored

Free Flow Wines has announced 10 new winners at the ninth annual KEGGY Awards, recognizing "the exceptional impacts these partners have made in reducing waste from the landfill and CO2 emissions," said a news release.

The KEGGY Awards were created in 2014 to recognize winery partners for their commitment to sustainability by choosing reusable stainless steel kegs. Each Free Flow keg holds the equivalent of 26 bottles of wine and will eliminate approximately 1,560 bottles from the landfill over its lifetime, said the release.