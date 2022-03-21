 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa biz buzz: Gatto Rivera Branding launches in downtown Napa, Rivera joins team

  • Updated
Gatto Rivera Branding, formerly known as Gatto Design, announced its re-launch as new partner, Antonio Rivera, joins the team.

The Napa-based agency offers beverage clients a collaborative approach to brand strategy, label, and packaging design, said a news release. 

With 15 years of industry-specific experience, Antonio joins fellow California State University, Chico alum Tim Gatto as co-creative director.

Over the past decade, Tim has specialized in brand development and package design for clients ranging from small production distillers and winemakers to multinational beverage corporations. Tim and his wife, Raquel, who specializes in project management, founded the agency in 2016.

“We are thrilled to have Antonio join us as a partner,” said co-creative director Tim Gatto.

Info: GattoRivera.com

