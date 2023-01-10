Napa biz buzz: Hansen named president and CEO of the Napa Chamber of Commerce

Jeri Hansen has been named the president and chief executive officer of the Napa Chamber of Commerce.

“The board is very excited Jeri has accepted our offer to become the president and CEO,” said Board Chair Greg Brun. “She has worked closely with the Napa Chamber in several roles over the past two decades, including serving as chair of the board in 2007."

Hansen has been working closely with the Chamber’s executive committee and retiring President & CEO Travis Stanley since he announced in October his intention to leave the position, according to Brun.

“I’m excited to continue to lead the growth of our organization that has developed under Travis (Stanley) and the board of directors,” Hansen said.

“The Chamber of Commerce is the collective voice for business and focuses on public policy issues, but it is also an organization that creates camaraderie and builds community. I am eager to expand on these roles.”

“I’m extremely confident about the future of the Chamber,” said incoming Board Chair Christi Coors Ficelli.

“Over many years, Jeri has shown a commitment to support our members and the Napa business community. She has extensive experience, enthusiasm, and a professional network that will be great assets in her new leadership role.”

Since January 2020, Hansen has been founder and principal at Jeri Hansen Company, specializing in community engagement, public policy, and strategic planning. From 2008-2020, Jeri was CEO of Sustainable Napa County, a nonprofit, non-governmental organization started by the Gasser Foundation to focus on energy, climate and natural resource policy and programs in Napa County. From 2000-2008, Hansen was public affairs manager for the Napa Valley Vintners.

