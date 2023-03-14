Napa business Helen Lyall Clothes for Women is for sale.

The price? $425,000. That figure includes the inventory of the store, located at 650 Main St. in the Riverfront complex.

"After years of success, the owner is looking to retire and spend time with her family," said a sale announcement.

Helen Lyall Clothes for Women opened in the Riverfront complex in downtown Napa in 2010 after 35 years on Georgia Street in Vallejo.

Lyall said she believes that sales at the boutique "have occurred organically and through networking, but the business could grow by exercising more advertising campaigns through different avenues such as social media, podcasts, magazines, radio, etc."

The current lease rate for the 2,700 square foot shop is $7,559 a month plus taxes, maintenance and insurance of $2,700 a month, said the announcement.

Scott Lyall for Men, owned by Helen Lyall's son, is located in the adjacent retail space (with open doorway in between). That business is not for sale.