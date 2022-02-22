Napa biz buzz: Huckleberry's restaurant coming to Napa

Huckleberry's, a franchise restaurant operation, will open in Napa in the former Denny's spot at 1000 Imola Ave.

“Southern cooking with a California spin," is the motto of Huckleberry’s. The business is headquartered in San Luis Obispo.

According to the Huckleberry's website, it currently has 23 restaurants; 22 in California and one in Reno. Six others are "coming soon," including a restaurant in Texas.

“Our franchisees did a fantastic job during the pandemic and are emerging stronger than ever,” said Reem Fahoum, VP of Marketing, in an earlier interview on RestaurantNews.com.

Other Huckleberry’s near Napa can be found Fairfield, Benicia and Livermore.

Huckleberry's offers breakfast and lunch service daily, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Napa Huckleberry’s is targeted to open the end of April, said Farhoum.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.