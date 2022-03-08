 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa biz buzz: Huynh Joins Morgan Stanley Napa Harvest Group

BizBuzz

 Register file photo

Morgan Stanley announced that Tom Huynh has joined the Napa Harvest Group at Morgan Stanley. He will be located across several of the firm’s Wealth Management offices including Napa, Santa Rosa, Pleasanton and Oakland.

Formerly with Citigroup Global markets for four years, Huynh holds a bachelor’s degree from University of California.

