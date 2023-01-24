Napa biz buzz: January named Positive Parenting Awareness Month in Napa County

Cope Family Center, which leads the Napa County Triple P (NCTP) Collaborative, announced that January has been proclaimed Positive Parenting Awareness Month by the Napa County Board of Supervisors.

The Triple P – Positive Parenting Program (Triple P) offers proven strategies that strengthen relationships with children and prevent and manage a full range of parenting challenges, said a news release.

Triple P has been available to families throughout Napa County since 2016. NCTP Collaborative agencies include: Cope Family Center; Up Valley Family Centers; Child Start, Inc.; ParentsCAN; Napa County Public Health, Child Welfare Services, Self-Sufficiency, and Mental Health; Napa Valley Unified School District; Napa County Office of Education; Napa Emergency Women’s Services; and Queen of the Valley Medical Center. Major funding for the program is provided by the Napa County Health and Human Services Agency Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement Grant.

Collectively, the NCTP Collaborative offers Triple P services to over 1,200 families in Napa County each year.

“The partners in the NCTP Collaborative are committed to supporting the diverse families of Napa Valley; every partner agency has worked to implement Triple P throughout Napa County so that compassionate support and positive parenting education can become accessible to all families in need,” said Michele Grupe, executive director of Cope Family Center.

All classes are free of charge.

Cope Family Center is located at 707 Randolph St., in Napa.