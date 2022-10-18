Napa biz buzz: Leadership Napa Valley announces board of directors and Class 35

Leadership Napa Valley (LNV) announced its 2022-2023 board of directors. The executive committee includes President Molly Rattigan (Class 31), deputy city manager, city of Napa; Vice President Jessica Penman (Class 32), president and CEO, Truckee Chamber of Commerce; Secretary Natalie Griffin Scott (Class 32), development director, Napa Humane; Treasurer Katarina Mezeiova (Class 31), director of finance, the Westin Verasa Napa; and Past President Danielle Barreca (Class 29), Hedgerow Property Management.
The board welcomes new members Miryam Chae (Class 31), Hess Persson Estates; Kristin Miller (Class 26), corporate social responsibility consultant; Isly San Pedro (34), retired; Chuck Dell’Ario (Class 34), attorney; Cristian Maldonado (Class 34), Trini's Catering.
Class 35 began Sept. 9 and includes:
- Mimi Adams, operations manager, Napa Farmers Market
- Erica Ahmann Smithies, public works director, city of American Canyon
- Natalie Aliga, vice president & community relations Bay Area market manager, Citi Bank
- Bruce Barge, principal Bruce, Barge Coaching and Consulting
- Janette Brooks, VP lead fiduciary officer, Wells Fargo Private Bank
- Jen Cantrell, staff service analyst II, county of Napa Health & Human Services Agency
- Alison Christianson, realtor, Keller Williams Napa Valley
- Harold Collins, nursing coordinator, Napa State Hospital
- Stephen Corley, principal, SA Corley & Co
- Emily Darlington, early learning programs manager, First 5 Napa County
- Kelly Engel, financial advisor, Morgan Stanley
- Alberto Esqueda, senior program planner – administrator, NVTA
- Amanda Frances Fisher, director of resource development, Boys and Girls Club
- Liz Habkirk, assistant city manager, city of Napa
- Ervin Hechavarria, realtor, Coldwell Banker
- Benjamin Horne, deputy director, Union Square Alliance
- Kecia Lind, deputy district attorney, Napa County District Attorney's Office
- Jenny Lockwood, business office manager, Aegis of Napa
- Donald Maiden, lieutenant, Napa Sheriff's Office
- Wahu Oseso, pharmacy intern, Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacy
- Josephine Palacios, financial advisor, Edward Jones
- Jesse Ramer, member relations and education manager, Napa Valley Vintners
- Heather Ruiz, director of human resources, city of Napa
- Jonathan Schellin, procurement & program specialist, city of Benicia
- Hayden Sims, events and membership manager, Calistoga Chamber of Commerce
- Stephanie Solberg, principal, SCS Consulting
- Ryan Stetins, owner, Compline Restaurant and Wine Bar
- Brian Voynick, performance marketing manager, Global CRM, Uber, Inc.
- Etta Williams, director of advancement, Blue Oak School
- Pablo Zatarain, executive director, Napa Fair Housing
Info: leadershipnapavalley.org