Napa biz buzz: Leadership Napa Valley announces board of directors and Class 35

Leadership Napa Valley

Leadership Napa Valley (LNV) announced its 2022-2023 board of directors. The executive committee includes President Molly Rattigan (Class 31), deputy city manager, city of Napa; Vice President Jessica Penman (Class 32), president and CEO, Truckee Chamber of Commerce; Secretary Natalie Griffin Scott (Class 32), development director, Napa Humane; Treasurer Katarina Mezeiova (Class 31), director of finance, the Westin Verasa Napa; and Past President Danielle Barreca (Class 29), Hedgerow Property Management.

The board welcomes new members Miryam Chae (Class 31), Hess Persson Estates; Kristin Miller (Class 26), corporate social responsibility consultant; Isly San Pedro (34), retired; Chuck Dell’Ario (Class 34), attorney; Cristian Maldonado (Class 34), Trini's Catering.

Class 35 began Sept. 9 and includes:

  • Mimi Adams, operations manager, Napa Farmers Market
  • Erica Ahmann Smithies, public works director, city of American Canyon
  • Natalie Aliga, vice president & community relations Bay Area market manager, Citi Bank
  • Bruce Barge, principal Bruce, Barge Coaching and Consulting
  • Janette Brooks, VP lead fiduciary officer, Wells Fargo Private Bank
  • Jen Cantrell, staff service analyst II, county of Napa Health & Human Services Agency
  • Alison Christianson, realtor, Keller Williams Napa Valley
  • Harold Collins, nursing coordinator, Napa State Hospital
  • Stephen Corley, principal, SA Corley & Co
  • Emily Darlington, early learning programs manager, First 5 Napa County
  • Kelly Engel, financial advisor, Morgan Stanley
  • Alberto Esqueda, senior program planner – administrator, NVTA
  • Amanda Frances Fisher, director of resource development, Boys and Girls Club
  • Liz Habkirk, assistant city manager, city of Napa
  • Ervin Hechavarria, realtor, Coldwell Banker
  • Benjamin Horne, deputy director, Union Square Alliance
  • Kecia Lind, deputy district attorney, Napa County District Attorney's Office
  • Jenny Lockwood, business office manager, Aegis of Napa
  • Donald Maiden, lieutenant, Napa Sheriff's Office
  • Wahu Oseso, pharmacy intern, Pharmaca Integrative Pharmacy
  • Josephine Palacios, financial advisor, Edward Jones
  • Jesse Ramer, member relations and education manager, Napa Valley Vintners
  • Heather Ruiz, director of human resources, city of Napa
  • Jonathan Schellin, procurement & program specialist, city of Benicia
  • Hayden Sims, events and membership manager, Calistoga Chamber of Commerce
  • Stephanie Solberg, principal, SCS Consulting
  • Ryan Stetins, owner, Compline Restaurant and Wine Bar
  • Brian Voynick, performance marketing manager, Global CRM, Uber, Inc.
  • Etta Williams, director of advancement, Blue Oak School
  • Pablo Zatarain, executive director, Napa Fair Housing

Info: leadershipnapavalley.org

