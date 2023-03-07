Lee Enterprises, Inc., the parent company of the Napa Valley Register, and "a digital-first subscription platform providing high quality, trusted, local news, information and a major platform for advertising in 77 markets," reported preliminary first quarter fiscal 2023 financial results for the period ended December 25, 2022.

“Lee delivered strong first quarter digital growth with consistent execution of our Three Pillar Digital Growth Strategy,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Mowbray.

“We are pleased with our impressive digital subscription growth and digital subscribers now total 564,000, a 25% increase over the prior year. We are also driving higher rates as revenue from digital subscriptions was up 56% in the quarter. Digital advertising revenue increased 12%, with Amplified Digital revenue growth of 45%."

“We are facing broader economic headwinds, and as a result, we took swift action and implemented significant reductions mainly focused on costs that support our print business. We continue to invest in our digital business and key metrics demonstrate we are well on our way to driving our digital transformation."

“We expect strong fiscal year digital revenue growth combined with the changes we've made to the organization to keep us on track to achieve our overall Adjusted EBITDA guidance for the fiscal year,” Mowbray added.

Photos: Go inside Napa County's most expensive home sold in February 1480 West Zinfandel Lane 1480 West Zinfandel Lane 1480 West Zinfandel Lane 1480 West Zinfandel Lane 1480 West Zinfandel Lane 1480 West Zinfandel Lane 1480 West Zinfandel Lane 1480 West Zinfandel Lane 1480 West Zinfandel Lane 1480 West Zinfandel Lane