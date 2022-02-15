Napa biz buzz: Lee Enterprises reports strong digital growth in the first quarter

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated, the parent company of the Napa Valley Register and a leading provider of high quality, trusted, local news, information, and a major platform for advertising in 77 markets, reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 financial results for the period ended December 26.

First-quarter net income was $13.2 million on total operating revenue of $202.3 million.

“We delivered another strong quarter of progress on our Three Pillar Digital Growth Strategy, reinforcing our position as the fastest-growing digital subscription platform in local media,” said Kevin Mowbray, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

“Progress on our Three Pillar Digital Growth Strategy has allowed us to continue to strengthen our balance sheet,” said Tim Millage, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer.

“The principal amount of debt at the end of the first quarter was $463 million, down $20 million sequentially, and down $113 million, or 20%, since the refinancing in March 2020," Millage added.