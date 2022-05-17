Napa biz buzz: Lee Enterprises reports strong digital growth in the second quarter

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated, "a leading provider of high quality, trusted, local news, information and a major platform for advertising in 77 markets," and the parent company of the Napa Valley Register, reported second quarter fiscal 2022 financial results for the period ended March 27.
“Our second quarter results demonstrate the investments in our Three Pillar Digital Growth strategy are paying off with tremendous digital revenue growth. Execution of our strategy has put Lee in position to achieve our digital revenue targets for the fiscal year; advancing Lee as a vibrant, digital-centric company with a strong base of recurring, sustainable, digital revenue,” said President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Mowbray.
“In the second quarter, total digital revenue was $58 million, a 33% increase over the prior year, and represented 31% of our total operating revenue - up from 23% a year ago,” Mowbray added.
“Our second quarter results have us on track to achieve all of our fiscal year 2022 digital revenue targets. These early returns on our digital investments give us confidence we have the right strategy, the right team and we are executing with velocity,” said Mowbray.
Info: napavalleyregister.com
