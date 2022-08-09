Napa biz buzz: Lee Enterprises reports third-quarter results

Lee Enterprises Inc., “a leading provider of high-quality, trusted, local news, information and a major platform for advertising in 77 markets,” reported third-quarter fiscal 2022 financial results for the period ending June 26.

“Our third-quarter results once again demonstrate the success of our Three Pillar Digital Growth strategy to transform Lee Enterprises to a vibrant, digital-centric company,” said Kevin Mowbray, president and CEO.

“With our substantial third-quarter digital growth, we exceeded our full-year targets in digital subscriptions, digital subscription revenue, and Amplified Digital revenue a full quarter ahead of schedule, and we remain positioned to finish the year strong.”

“With continued execution on both the revenue and cost side, we expect substantial fourth-quarter Adjusted EBITDA growth as we reaffirm our full year target of $95 - $98 million,” said Mowbray.