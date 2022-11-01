Napa biz buzz: Legacy Barrel Services moves into new office in downtown Napa

FOR THE REGISTER
Legacy Barrel Services, LLC has moved into downtown Napa building Alexandria Square at the corner of Brown and Second Street.
Their modern style office space was designed by Kathleen Pfaff of Kathleen Pfaff Design located in Tiburon.
“The preserved old vine Zinfandel grapevine wall installation is the beautiful introduction to Legacy Barrel Service,” said a news release.
Legacy Barrel Services is a full-service barrel logistics company that services the wine and spirits industries.
Info: 1001 Second St., Suite 345, Napa; legacybarrelservices.com; 707-804-9965.
