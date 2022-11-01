 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa biz buzz: Legacy Barrel Services moves into new office in downtown Napa

 Register file photo

Legacy Barrel Services, LLC has moved into downtown Napa building Alexandria Square at the corner of Brown and Second Street.

Their modern style office space was designed by Kathleen Pfaff of Kathleen Pfaff Design located in Tiburon.

“The preserved old vine Zinfandel grapevine wall installation is the beautiful introduction to Legacy Barrel Service,” said a news release.

Legacy Barrel Services is a full-service barrel logistics company that services the wine and spirits industries.

Info: 1001 Second St., Suite 345, Napa; legacybarrelservices.com; 707-804-9965.

