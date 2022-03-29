Napa biz buzz: Linder joins Agrology advisory board

Agrology announced that agriculture expert, Mark Linder, has joined the Agrology advisory board.

Linder brings more than 35 years of experience serving California and American agriculture, said a news release.

"His extensive and diverse experience and connections will provide the Agrology executive team with next-level strategic guidance and relationship building as the company expands their machine learning platform."

“Agrology has an incredible opportunity to leverage technology to solve the most pressing issues in agriculture today,” said Linder.

Linder lives in Napa Valley.

