Napa biz buzz: Lululemon store to expand, other First Street tenants on the move

Tenants at First Street Napa are expanding or moving to new spaces within the development, said a news release.

Lululemon is expanding (to almost double the space) and will be temporarily located where Camino was – 1270 First St. – during the expansion.

Camino has moved diagonally across the square into Suite 332. Already re-opened, "the new space is decorated beautifully with their creative signature floral arrangements and local gifts," said the release.

Moving just around the corner from Napastäk, State and First will be at 1252 First St. as of April 22. Before then, visitors can shop their pop-up location of 1300 First St., Suite 378 for sale items.

Mecox has moved to a new location at Suite 352. It's now located just across from The Bennington inside First Street Napa.

Compline Restaurant is expanding its presence at First Street Napa with its signing of a second lease to open a wine shop in Suite 319 at 1300 First St.

Habituate is relocating in late May 2022 from its Suite 319 at 1300 First Street to a new upgraded and permanent location in Suite 378 at 1300 First St.