Napa biz buzz: Makai Swim School partners with Hope Floats to provide swim lesson scholarships

Makai Swim School announced it has become a swim school provider of Hope Floats Foundation, said a news release.

Hope Floats Foundation is a national nonprofit organization whose mission is to prevent drownings by providing scholarships for swim lessons, the release said.

Makai Swim School is joining forces with Hope Floats to provide scholarships for swim lessons for children in Napa Valley and vicinities who otherwise do not have access.

The equivalent of 13 school buses full of children die each year in the United States due to drowning. Studies at the National Institute of Health show that swim lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88%.

Makai Swim School offer Swimming Lessons and Summer Camps for children of all ages.