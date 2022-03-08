Napa biz buzz: Manzone Group join Engel & Völkers as real estate advisors

Engel & Völkers announced Michele and Leslie Manzone have joined its brokerage as real estate advisors in its Napa location, said a news release.

The husband and wife team has been in the top 1% of real estate professionals in the area every year since 1991, said the release.

With more than $900 million in transactions closed and over 62 years of combined experience, Leslie and Michele have represented thousands of buyers and sellers. On average, the Manzone Group’s listings sell at 15% above the list price, said a statement.

Lifelong East Bay and North Bay residents, Leslie and Michele have "an encyclopedia-like knowledge of the Bay Area." In addition, Leslie is a fourth-generation Napa native.

