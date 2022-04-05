Napa biz buzz: Maxville Winery taps JH Wine Consulting for leadership role

JH Wine Consulting, Inc., led by Jean Hoefliger, has joined Maxville Winery as the new general management team to advise and lead all aspects of the winery’s business including winemaking, operations, tasting room, wine club, distribution and more, said a news release.
Hoefliger originally joined Maxville as consulting winemaker in 2020 and will remain in that role.
“We are delighted to be expanding Jean’s role at Maxville Winery, with the support of his leadership team,” said CEO Anthony Hsu.
"My team and I are proud to join the Maxville family," said Hoefliger.
At JH Wine Consulting, "world-renowned consulting winemaker and entrepreneur Jean Hoefliger works with high-quality, small production wineries to maximize the potential of each wine and bring its true expression forward."
Info: jhwineconsulting.com
