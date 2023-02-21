Patrick Nayrolles, general manager of Meadowood Napa Valley, announced that the property has again been honored with Five-Star awards for both the Hotel and Spa from Forbes Travel Guide, an independent global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas.

Meadowood is the only property in Northern California to receive five-star recognition for both the hotel and spa this year, said a news release.

“We are thrilled to continue to receive this accolade from Forbes, a trusted arbiter of luxury travel,” said Nayrolles. “It is an honor to be included among some of the world’s most spectacular hotels, and we graciously accept these awards knowing that they are shared among our entire team.”

An independent global rating system for luxury hotels, spas, restaurants and cruises, the Forbes Travel Guide enlists a team of anonymous inspectors to evaluate hundreds of the top hotels throughout the globe, said the release.