Napa biz buzz: Meritage Resort and Spa starts guest room remodel

The Meritage Resort and Spa is currently undergoing an "extensive redesign" of its 322 guest rooms, said a news release.

The remodel, spearheaded by HBA San Francisco, includes updating and modernizing the resort’s 157 Meritage guest rooms and 165 Bordeaux guest rooms with a completion slated for March 2024.

The new design of the Meritage guest rooms "is inspired by its location in Napa Valley with neutral tones and touches of natural linen, warm leather accents and aged metal details," said the release.

The Meritage Resort and Spa’s guest room renovations is part of a series of enhanced upgrades at the property following a $25 million investment made by the Busch family and Pacific Hospitality Group.

Additional upgrades to the property include the recently remodeled 15,929 square foot Meritage Ballroom and 7,358 square foot Carneros Ballroom and The Village Bistro.

Future upgrades include a refreshed lobby and lobby bar, Blend restaurant, Crush Lounge, a new steakhouse and Champagne bar, pool area and more.

The Meritage Resort and Spa is located at 875 Bordeaux Way in Napa.

